Tuesday, July 16, 2024
RDA lodges FIR against illegal housing scheme

APP
July 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -   Rawalpindi Development Au­thority (RDA), under the direc­tives of Director General Kinza Murtaza, has filed a First Infor­mation Report (FIR) against the illegal housing scheme known as Pakistan Atomic Energy Com­mission (PAEC) Employees Co­operative Housing Society.

According to an RDA spokes­man, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA registered the FIR against team members of the illegal housing scheme located in Mouza Ibn-e-Chak, Rawat at GT Road.

Those named in the FIR in­clude Rafaqat Ali, Muhammad Mukhtar Ahmad, Urooj Javed Butt, Khurram Shahzad, Mu­nawar Khan, Sheikh Khawar Naeem, Muhammad Aamir, Ab­dul Nasir Jaral, and Muhammad Najam Khan, informed the RDA spokesperson.

The MP&TE Directorate of RDA has been actively pursu­ing legal action against illegal advertisements and market­ing of unauthorized housing schemes. The authority issues warnings to such schemes be­fore initiating FIRs.

