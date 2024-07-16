RDA lodges FIR against illegal housing scheme

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), under the directives of Director General Kinza Murtaza, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the illegal housing scheme known as Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Employees Cooperative Housing Society.
According to an RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA registered the FIR against team members of the illegal housing scheme located in Mouza Ibn-e-Chak, Rawat at GT Road.
Those named in the FIR include Rafaqat Ali, Muhammad Mukhtar Ahmad, Urooj Javed Butt, Khurram Shahzad, Munawar Khan, Sheikh Khawar Naeem, Muhammad Aamir, Abdul Nasir Jaral, and Muhammad Najam Khan, informed the RDA spokesperson.
The MP&TE Directorate of RDA has been actively pursuing legal action against illegal advertisements and marketing of unauthorized housing schemes. The authority issues warnings to such schemes before initiating FIRs.