Research initiatives launched for strategic development of Dir

TIMARGARAH - The Dir Think Tank (DTT) and Dir Overseas Pakistani Association (DOPA) have jointly initiated actionable research in multiple sectors by working with top national and international universities for strategic development in Dir. In this regard, members of academia and teaching faculty from six universities including universities in Dir, private, public, and international have taken the lead on these actionable research and analysis.
The key sectors identified for research and analysis are Human Capital Development, Tourism Industry, Mines and Mineral Industry, Fisheries & Wild life, Agriculture Industry and Peace in the Region.
These actionable research and analysis initiatives will provide practical, useful, and applicable findings to facilitate and inform in decisions making, guiding policies, and leading to tangible outcomes. In addition to academia, the other stakeholders for these research and analysis include policymakers, investors, practitioners, businesses, communities, and influential individuals.
Professors namely Dr Hanif Yousufzai from University of Malakand, Dr Sadeeq-ur-Rehman from Abdul Wali Khan University, Dr Zul Kamal from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Dr Atiq-ur-Rehman from Higher Colleges of Technology (UAE), Dr Fayaz Ali Shah from Islamia College University and Dr Wali Rehman from Sarhad University will be leading these sector specific researches.
Founder of DTT and DOPA, Rahim Shah Akhunkhail while commenting on the development said, “I am grateful to these honourable professors for leading these researches which could be decisive to the development of region by highlighting the strategic importance of Dir and attracting investments.”
Dir alone has a population of 2.7 million people and expected to grow to 3.0 million by year 2028 as per the statistics of the most recent census, he said.