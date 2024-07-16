Research initiatives launched for strategic development of Dir

TIMARGARAH - The Dir Think Tank (DTT) and Dir Overseas Pakistani Asso­ciation (DOPA) have jointly initiated actionable research in multiple sectors by working with top national and interna­tional universities for strategic development in Dir. In this regard, members of academia and teaching faculty from six universities including univer­sities in Dir, private, public, and international have taken the lead on these actionable research and analysis.

The key sectors identified for research and analysis are Hu­man Capital Development, Tour­ism Industry, Mines and Mineral Industry, Fisheries & Wild life, Agriculture Industry and Peace in the Region.

These actionable research and analysis initiatives will provide practical, useful, and applicable findings to facilitate and inform in decisions making, guiding policies, and leading to tangible outcomes. In addition to academia, the other stake­holders for these research and analysis include policymakers, investors, practitioners, busi­nesses, communities, and influ­ential individuals.

Professors namely Dr Hanif Yousufzai from University of Malakand, Dr Sadeeq-ur-Rehm­an from Abdul Wali Khan Uni­versity, Dr Zul Kamal from Sha­heed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Dr Atiq-ur-Rehman from Higher Colleges of Technology (UAE), Dr Fayaz Ali Shah from Islamia College University and Dr Wali Rehman from Sarhad University will be leading these sector specific researches.

Founder of DTT and DOPA, Rahim Shah Akhunkhail while commenting on the develop­ment said, “I am grateful to these honourable professors for lead­ing these researches which could be decisive to the development of region by highlighting the strategic importance of Dir and attracting investments.”

Dir alone has a population of 2.7 million people and expected to grow to 3.0 million by year 2028 as per the statistics of the most recent census, he said.