Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Rupee sheds 30 paisas vs dollar

APP
July 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -  Paki­stani rupee on Monday witnessed a decrease of 30 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.10 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.40. However, ac­cording to the Forex Asso­ciation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.15 and Rs280.65 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 09 paisas to close at Rs302.94 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen gained 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.76, whereas an increase of 94 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs360.96 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs360.02. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dir­ham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 08 paisas each to close at Rs75.71 and Rs74.14 respectively.

APP

