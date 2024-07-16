SACM KP assures support to Wah Nobel Group in investment

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher, chaired a meeting held with representatives of Wah Nobel Group here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) office, while officials of the board also attend the meeting. During the meeting, the investment group showed keen interest regarding joint collaboration on different investment projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Similarly, the group representative Brig (Retd) Shiraz Ullah Choudhry intended to serve in the province through contribution in infrastructure development, hydro power projects and mines & minerals sectors. He also emphasised that concerned departments may approach Wah Nobel Group for provision of mining facilities etc and drilling services at door step. On the occasion, the SACM assured full cooperation and support to materialise Wah Nobel Group joint collaboration on different investment projects. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a vast potential in various areas for investment opportunities and the provincial government is welcoming the investors to come here for investment.