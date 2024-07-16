SACM KP assures support to Wah Nobel Group in investment

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa on Industries Commerce and Technical Education Ab­dul Karim Tordher, chaired a meeting held with represen­tatives of Wah Nobel Group here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) office, while officials of the board also at­tend the meeting. During the meeting, the investment group showed keen interest regarding joint collaboration on different investment proj­ects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Similarly, the group repre­sentative Brig (Retd) Shiraz Ullah Choudhry intended to serve in the province through contribution in infrastruc­ture development, hydro power projects and mines & minerals sectors. He also emphasised that concerned departments may approach Wah Nobel Group for provi­sion of mining facilities etc and drilling services at door step. On the occasion, the SACM assured full coopera­tion and support to materi­alise Wah Nobel Group joint collaboration on different investment projects. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a vast potential in vari­ous areas for investment opportunities and the pro­vincial government is wel­coming the investors to come here for investment.