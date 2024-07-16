Tuesday, July 16, 2024
SC dismisses bail petition of accused involved in 99 cases

Agencies
July 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dis­missed a bail petition as withdrawn, of an ac­cused involved in 99 cases. 

A three-member bench headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the bail petition of ac­cused Sajid. 

Prosecutor Punjab government informed the bench that the accused was involved in 99 cases. 

Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel asked that nomi­nated in 99 cases? How is this possible? Are there really 99 cases against the accused? In so many cases, arrest and then bail would take time.

The defence counsel said that his client was dif­ferently-abled and previously cases of theft were registered against him. The police officials told the court that the rickshaw on which the accused was caught with drugs was also a stolen rickshaw.

The police said that the accused is identified in most cases due to his disability in one leg. A case was registered against the accused in Lahore’s Ravi Road police station on March 12, 2024.

Agencies

