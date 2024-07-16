Scapegoat Sector

Every successive government is ambitious about public sector development until it faces tight fiscal constraints. This year’s budget story is no different. The Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) has to deal with significant cuts because the federal government must maintain a surplus as dictated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Given the revised disbursement plan for the Ministry of Planning, ongoing and new development projects are in for a challenging phase.

While these are necessary measures, there needs to be a clear strategy for utilizing the limited and tight funds, which will be released in an even tighter disbursement plan. Historically, many projects in Pakistan have suffered due to funding shortfalls and have never reached completion. The allocated funds then fail to generate revenue, resulting in complete wastage. In the present economic challenges, wastage of funds is too high a cost for Pakistan to bear.

The Ministry of Planning, although unhappy with the plan set out by the Finance Ministry, must make the best of the available resources. A meticulous cost-benefit analysis of each project is required so that funds are allocated only to the most essential and beneficial development work. While the budget is mostly a political endeavor, its implementation is administrative, which is why a high-sounding development budget often fails to translate into a high standard of living for the public.

In the long run, this needs to change. For years, governments have failed to fully dedicate funds to the development sector, leaving infrastructure insufficient. Compromising development to address discrepancies in macroeconomic indicators has been the quickest fix. However, just as the current government vows to break free from IMF constraints, it must also pledge to give the public sector development its due share.