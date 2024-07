MIRPUR, AJK - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday beefed up security measures across the region to main­tain peace and traditional religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram. Ac­cording to official sources, extra police contingents have been deployed at vul­nerable locations, includ­ing places of worship and Imambargahs to prevent any untoward incident during the holy month.