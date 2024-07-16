Security forces kill 10 terrorists to thwart attack on Bannu cantt

Pakistan security forces killed 10 terrorists who attacked Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the early hours of Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attackers attempted to infiltrate the Bannu cantt but were repelled, leading them to detonate an explosive-laden vehicle against the perimeter wall.

The security forces retaliated strongly and killed all the attackers, while eight personnel were also martyred.

The army’s public relations wing further said that the Bannu cantt attack was planned by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which is operating from Afghan soil.

The ISPR urged Afghanistan to take strong action against the terrorists targeting Pakistan from its soil.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) report revealed that the number of terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has increased in 2024.

According to the report, this year 273 terrorist incidents occurred in the province, targeting 118 policemen.

The report highlights that as many as 1,433 operations were carried out in 2024 so far in which 322 terrorists were arrested and 124 were killed.

Furthermore, 55 terror attacks were failed including two suicide attacks planned in Peshawar, the report revealed.