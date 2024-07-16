Seizing the Multipolar Moment

Over the years, the global political and economic system has undergone seismic transformations. International political order went from a bipolar configuration between 1945 and 1989 to a unipolar alignment between 1989 and 2008, before entering what we today call intricate multipolarity. This emerging multipolar era results from combining three dynamics. First, a broader distribution of wealth in the world; second, states’ inclination to assert themselves strategically and ideologically; and third, an increasingly transactional international system based on bilateral deals rather than global rules.

This colossal paradigm shift in global geopolitics is initiating new concepts and political structures that have far-reaching consequences on regional and global political landscapes. The smaller and middle powers states are reaping geopolitical and geo-economics dividends and leveraging their positioning to uplift their geopolitical standings. The US-China contestation for global influence, Russia’s Ukraine war, and the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Palestine due to Israel’s unlawful oppression of the Palestinian territory—importantly—impacted global politics and pushed regional countries to realign their domestic and foreign policy in accordance with fluid global political trajectories.

The ‘multipolarity’ has become an inescapable concept for understanding modern international political dynamics. Future progress of the world, civilization, and societies are linked to understanding the cultural sensitivities of each other, giving space to opponents, protecting vulnerable ones, and investing in human development and peace rather than waging mindless and endless wars, most importantly carving out space for multilateral cooperation bases upon mutual respects while disregarding the strength and size of a country.

The contemporary shift toward multipolarity may be more transformative in terms of governance as more and more BRICS and SCO countries are pushing for a ‘multipolar world’ and taking concrete actions to that end. The BRICS was formed in 2006, and since then it has been expanding in the August 24, 2023 meeting when they announced the expansion of the grouping, more than 40 nations including Pakistan, Thailand, and Argentina showed their interest. More recently in January 2024, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia officially joined the BRICS bloc. After the enlargement of the bloc, now the BRICS accounts for 45 (3.5 billion people) percent of the world’s population, 28 ($28.5 trillion) percent of the global economy, and with Iran, UAE as members (likely membership of Saudi Arabia) countries produce about 44% of the world’s crude oil. At the end of 2022, the bloc provided loans of $32 billion to emerging nations for new roads, bridges, railways, and water supply projects.

Likewise, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is another multilateral organization that emerged as a focal point of strategic importance and constitutes a huge mass of area that constitutes almost 60% of Eurasia and a quarter of the world population; and acted as a connector of the Eurasian landmass. This clearly signifies that a multipolar world is achievable and can be seen as the next, more democratic, and just piece in the evolutionary path of the international system. The recent crucial SCO’s Council of Heads of State summit took place on 4th July this year in Astana, Kazakhstan and it approved 25 strategic documents covering energy, security, trade, finance, and information security. Chinese President Xi Jinping said “We must jointly advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world,” while addressing the summit, the President of the Russian Federation underlined the importance of building a multipolar world and held that “Shanghai Cooperation Organization, along with the BRICS, are the main pillars of the emerging new world order; and act “as a powerful engine for the processes of global development and the establishment of genuine multipolarity.”

Enhanced Sino-Russian bilateral relations, the emergence of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, the New Development Bank, and the collective desire for De-dollarisation of the global economy are clear signs of a shift to a multipolar world, providing alternatives to the ‘Bretton Woods institutions’ and setting up a competition for influence between the United States and China. At the SCO summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin summed up his speech by claiming that “a multipolar world has become a reality.” This is not just China and Russia pushing for a change in the international order rather most of the Global South countries voiced their support for a multipolar, fairer, and just global order. The leadership of the entire Muslin world and the members of the OIC also echo the same sentiments and envisage the values of dialog, tolerance, and co-existence, and emphasize the importance of multilateralism to strengthen global peace. The current impasse in the Middle East necessitated a solution to the Palestine issue involving cooperative multilateralism.

There is an old saying that “one cannot solve the problem, with the same mindset that created the very problem”. Likewise, faulty policies pursued by select countries of the West in the Middle East have jeopardized international peace and stability. In this context, OIC, Russia, and China cooperation is critical in addressing challenges to regional peace and stability, as well as the world. The OIC member states have friendly relations with Russia and China. The recent Ukrainian conflict exerted tremendous stress on this relationship, but none of the Muslim countries imposed sanctions against Russia or supported Western restrictions, indicating their trust in their partners.

Pakistan is an important member of SCO and a middle-power state, placed at the vital geostrategic crossroads of South, Central, and West Asia, and a ‘strategic ally’ of rising China cannot remain indifferent from the changes taking place at its doorstep and globally. United States’ through its Indo-Pacific strategy realigned its priorities for Asia in general and South Asia in particular and strategically decided to buttress India as a counterweight to China and a ‘net security provider’ in the wider region. Consequently, Pakistan forged strong ties with China through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flag project of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). However, Islamabad is carefully treading a tightrope and balancing the relations between the two global giants. Pakistan also attaches great importance to its relations with the Russian Federation, and both countries have similar views on a wide range of international problems, including the peaceful settlement of conflicts, establishment of the multipolar world order, strengthening of the UN’s central role, and the supremacy of international law in interstate relations.

As power shifts, new poles, and polarity patterns emerge. The same phenomena are occurring in our times. Henceforth, it is imperative to tread carefully, build consensus and trust, prioritize human development over-exploitation of resources for petty selfish interests, and create conditions for dialog between societies, civilizations, and nations. And through aforementioned steps, we will be able to build a paradigm of ‘win-win’ cooperation and lead toward a democratic, non-discriminatory, and just global order.

Senator Sehar Kamran T.I.

The writer is a Senior member of Pakistan Peoples Party and has served as an elected Member of the Upper House of Parliament of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. She remained member of Senate committees on Defence, Foreign Affairs, Human Rights and the convener of the Pakistan-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Senate of Pakistan. Her X is @SeharKamran