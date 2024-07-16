Sherpao urges govt not to indulge in confrontation

PESHAWAR - Commenting on the reports that the federal gov­ernment was mulling to ban the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI), chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday termed this move unconstitutional and undemo­cratic. In a statement, he said the country was already passing through a critical phase and was facing political and economic instability. This step, Sherpao said, would further deepen the crises. “The country cannot afford such adventurism at this stage, as the country is already being facing economic and political instability,” he maintained.

Aftab Sherpao said the government should tackle the challenges facing the country instead of indulging in confrontation. He also said that any decision made in haste would backfire and lead to more problems. The QWP leader further said that political rivalry should remain confined to the political arena, adding that pushing a cer­tain political party to the wall would have dire consequences. He said the country was already facing polarisation, advising the government to avoid taking such extreme steps. Aftab Sherpao said the rulers should focus on taking steps to re­vive the economy and tackle the worsening law and order especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attempt of banning a political party would not only destabilise the country but would also compound its economic problems, he warned.