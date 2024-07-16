Tuesday, July 16, 2024
SIDB takes practical steps to construct Industrial Park

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 16, 2024
PESHAWAR   -  Small Industries’ Development Board (SIDB) Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa has begun initiating practical measures for the construction of the mega project of Industrial Park Peshawar. For the completion of Rs3 billion mega Industrial Park, the Managing Director SIDB, Habibullah Arif has issued work orders to the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of two construction companies, said a spokesman of the board here on Monday. Besides, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Planning & Development, Nauman Fayyaz and DMD Engineer Zulfikar Ali, Joint Director, Safdar Abbas Afridi was also present on the occasion.

The project will trigger economic activities in the provincial metropolis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and generate employment opportunities for the locals of the Sara Khawra locality at Zangali area on the Kohat Road. He said that Industrial Park Peshawar will be one of the unique type projects wherein 400 industrial units of 11 marla to 4 kanal land would be set up that would generate about 25000 employment opportunities. For the completion of the Phase-1 and Phase-2 of the Industrial Park Peshawar, the construction companies have been issued special instructions to complete the project within the stipulated time period of two years.

