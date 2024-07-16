Special arrangements for 9th, 10th Muharram at HMC

PESHAWAR - Chairman of Accident and Emergency, Dr Moham­mad Shah, formed a team for the preparation of Mu­harram at Hayatabad Medical Complex. In-charge, Dr Ramzan, Dr Fahad, Nursing Director Awal Khan, Pharmacy Manager Zaffar visited the Accident and Emergency along with Dr Shah and inspected ar­rangements for Muharram based on emergency ba­sis, said a press release issued here on Monday. Or­tho, surgical, neuro, medical team will be present on time to provide emergency medical facilities to the mourners coming to hospital. 33 beds have been al­located in the emergency department of hospital.