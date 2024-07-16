Special arrangements for 9th, 10th Muharram at HMC

PESHAWAR - Chairman of Accident and Emergency, Dr Mohammad Shah, formed a team for the preparation of Muharram at Hayatabad Medical Complex. In-charge, Dr Ramzan, Dr Fahad, Nursing Director Awal Khan, Pharmacy Manager Zaffar visited the Accident and Emergency along with Dr Shah and inspected arrangements for Muharram based on emergency basis, said a press release issued here on Monday. Ortho, surgical, neuro, medical team will be present on time to provide emergency medical facilities to the mourners coming to hospital. 33 beds have been allocated in the emergency department of hospital.