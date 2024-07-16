SRSO establishes over 30 multi-purpose women community centres in flood-affected areas of Sindh

SUKKUR - Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) in part­nership with Rural Support Programmes Net­work (RSPN) Pakistan, with the support of the UN Women Pakistan under the Women’s Socio-Eco­nomic Resilience in Pakistan (WSERP) project, has established over 30 multi-purpose Women Community Centres (WCCs) in most flood af­fected villages of three districts of Sindh province including Sukkur, Khairpur and Dadu.

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jameel Ahmed, on Monday, the community centres aimed to improve women’s access to essential services in flood-affected areas and established WCCs are working as learning places where almost 6,000 women were made aware and have been trained by SRSO in GBV, MHPSS, CP, case management and Menstrual Hygiene.

He said that all 30 centres have been fully equipped with solar systems and other necessary supplies to make it functional with the support of SRSO-fos­tered community institutions (CO, Village Organisa­tions (VO) and Local Support Organizations (LSO). These WCCs have been declared safe places for the community in case of any kind of emergency in the area, he added. It is worth mentioning here that the women of their surroundings are also doing socio-economic activities and introduced new trends to make sanitary pads and soaps.