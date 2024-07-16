Taylor Swift reveals ‘Italian’ side during Milan ‘Eras Tour’ concert for fan

MILAN - Taylor Swift halted the Milan ‘Eras Tour’ concert mid performance to ask for help for a fan, and to fans’ surprise, in Italian. The 34-year-old Tortured Poets Department singer paused a performance of her song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” while performing at her second night at Milan’s San Siro Stadium on Sunday, July 14 to ask the security to help a fan in need the audience. “Aiutare, per favore,” she said in a break in the song on the mix, pointing out a spot in the audience. She again repeated what she said in English, saying “We need some help over there, please.” This is not the first time Swift halted her show for a fan. She did the same during the first night of her stand in Edinburgh, Scotland. “She’s right there. I’m just gonna keep playing until somebody helps them, I’m gonna be singing this song,” the Grammy winner said, strumming a guitar. “Just let me know. I can do this all night.”

Swift continued and checked in one more time and said “Awesome!” before releasing into her next track.