TDCP earns over Rs467m from Patriata tourism

MURREE - The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) earned over Rs 467 million in the fiscal year 2023-24 from Patriata Chairlift and glamping pods, marking a significant achievement in promoting tourism in the Galyat region of Murree.
Established four years ago, the glamping pods at the scenic Patriata Top in New Murree have become a major attraction for tourists. A TDCP spokesperson said on Sunday that the pods cater to the area’s specific weather conditions, offering modern residential facilities that draw numerous visitors, thereby contributing significantly to revenue generation.
Nestled in the middle of a forest, these luxury glamping pods provide a unique blend of glamour and camping on one of the highest peaks of the Himalayas. They offer a charming and healthy environment, appealing to those seeking natural recreation.
The pods come in two configurations: double-bed pods for two people and four-bed pods for four people. All are equipped with comfortable beds, blankets, tables, modern facilities, and hot water.
In addition to the glamping pods, the TDCP restaurant at Patriata Top attracts tourists by offering delicious, hygienic food at reasonable rates. Murree caters to 70% of tourism activities in Punjab, and innovative and nature tourism are required to attract tourists in masses. TDCP is endeavoring to move away from traditional brick-and-mortar accommodations by promoting eco-friendly tourist accommodations such as glamping pods, huts, and camps.
Additionally, guided group tours through tourist buses, camping galas, and battery-operated tourist carts have been added in Murree as a step towards sustainable tourism.