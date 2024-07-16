TDCP earns over Rs467m from Patriata tourism

MURREE - The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) earned over Rs 467 million in the fiscal year 2023-24 from Patria­ta Chairlift and glamping pods, marking a significant achieve­ment in promoting tourism in the Galyat region of Murree.

Established four years ago, the glamping pods at the scenic Pa­triata Top in New Murree have become a major attraction for tourists. A TDCP spokesperson said on Sunday that the pods ca­ter to the area’s specific weather conditions, offering modern residential facilities that draw numerous visitors, thereby con­tributing significantly to rev­enue generation.

Nestled in the middle of a forest, these luxury glamping pods provide a unique blend of glamour and camping on one of the highest peaks of the Himala­yas. They offer a charming and healthy environment, appealing to those seeking natural recre­ation.

The pods come in two con­figurations: double-bed pods for two people and four-bed pods for four people. All are equipped with comfortable beds, blankets, tables, modern facilities, and hot water.

In addition to the glamping pods, the TDCP restaurant at Pa­triata Top attracts tourists by of­fering delicious, hygienic food at reasonable rates. Murree caters to 70% of tourism activities in Punjab, and innovative and na­ture tourism are required to at­tract tourists in masses. TDCP is endeavoring to move away from traditional brick-and-mortar ac­commodations by promoting eco-friendly tourist accommo­dations such as glamping pods, huts, and camps.

Additionally, guided group tours through tourist buses, camping galas, and battery-op­erated tourist carts have been added in Murree as a step to­wards sustainable tourism.