Tessori invites French businessmen for investment in Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, ad­dressing a ceremony commemorating France’s Na­tional Day, extended an invitation to French inves­tors to consider investment opportunities in the province. According to the Governor House infor­mation on Monday, he highlighted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would pro­vide them with every possible assistance, coopera­tion, and support. Governor Tessori emphasised the sectors such as agriculture, education, health, and infrastructure development in which immedi­ate investment could yield significant returns.

During the ceremony, attended by French Con­sul General Alexis Chahatahtinsky and officials, Governor Sindh presented a bouquet to the Con­sul General as a gesture of goodwill. He conveyed warm congratulations to the people of France on their National Day and underscored the potential for mutual benefits through effective diplomacy.