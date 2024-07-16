Tessori invites French businessmen for investment in Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, addressing a ceremony commemorating France’s National Day, extended an invitation to French investors to consider investment opportunities in the province. According to the Governor House information on Monday, he highlighted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would provide them with every possible assistance, cooperation, and support. Governor Tessori emphasised the sectors such as agriculture, education, health, and infrastructure development in which immediate investment could yield significant returns.
During the ceremony, attended by French Consul General Alexis Chahatahtinsky and officials, Governor Sindh presented a bouquet to the Consul General as a gesture of goodwill. He conveyed warm congratulations to the people of France on their National Day and underscored the potential for mutual benefits through effective diplomacy.