Three martyred in terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt

PESHAWAR - Authorities said Monday that a suicide bomber drove an explosiveladen vehicle into a military compound, followed by several armed insurgents storming it, resulting in the death of at least three soldiers and injuries to 12 others. The pre-dawn raid occurred in the garrison city of Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. Local police officials and witnesses reported that the intensity of the blast had also shattered nearby civilian homes, injuring at least six people. The security forces successfully foiled a cowardly terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt on Monday morning. According to details, the terrorists attempted to enter the Cantt by detonating an explosive laden vehicle on the road between the outer wall of Bannu Cantt and the supply depot. The security forces foiled the terrorists’ attempt by taking timely action. The security forces have started a clearance operation. At least seven civilians were wounded in the attack, police said. The attack took place in Bannu city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. The province has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent years. “Terrorists mounted the attack on the Cantt at around 5:00 am, which was repulsed by the security forces,” Ziauddin Ahmed, the district police officer (DPO) for southern Bannu district, told reporters. “As per initial information, seven civilians were wounded in the attack.” He said a clearance operation was still ongoing and any casualties, including of soldiers, could only be confirmed after its conclusion. He added that sporadic gunfire could still be heard near the Bannu Cantt. Locals said militants had tried to force their way into the Cantt and had detonated an explosive-laden vehicle on the road between the supply depot and the outer wall of the cantonment. AP reported, quoting police, that a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle and at least one of his accomplices exploded his vest near the outer wall of Bannu Cantt, wounding eight civilians and damaging nearby homes.