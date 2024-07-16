Top medical experts meet Karachi Commissioner

KARACHI - A team of medical experts from Aga Khan University, working for the programme CHAMPS (child health and mortality prevention surveillance) initiated by the Bill and Milenda Gates Foundation, met with Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday to discuss ways to improve child health and prevent child mortality.
The team, representing the CHAMPS included Dr Abdul Momin Qazi, Director of Health, Government of Sindh, and Dr Saqib Sheikh. They briefed the commissioner on the programme’s objectives and activities. The Director of Health informed the commissioner that the Aga Khan University is conducting a study in Karachi to improve child health and prevent child mortality by enhancing pediatric care.
The team will conduct a survey in two districts of Karachi, Korangi and Malir, to assess the health status of children and identify areas for improvement. The commissioner assured the team that the Karachi administration would provide all possible support and facilities for the study. The team stated that CHAMPS would establish centres in both districts to provide comprehensive healthcare services, including vaccination, laboratory tests, and diagnosis, to improve child health.