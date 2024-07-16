Top medical experts meet Karachi Commissioner

KARACHI - A team of medical experts from Aga Khan University, working for the pro­gramme CHAMPS (child health and mortality prevention surveillance) initiated by the Bill and Milenda Gates Foundation, met with Karachi Com­missioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Mon­day to discuss ways to improve child health and prevent child mortality.

The team, representing the CHAMPS included Dr Abdul Momin Qazi, Director of Health, Govern­ment of Sindh, and Dr Saqib Sheikh. They briefed the commissioner on the programme’s objectives and ac­tivities. The Director of Health in­formed the commissioner that the Aga Khan University is conducting a study in Karachi to improve child health and prevent child mortality by enhancing pediatric care.

The team will conduct a survey in two districts of Karachi, Korangi and Malir, to assess the health sta­tus of children and identify areas for improvement. The commissioner assured the team that the Kara­chi administration would provide all possible support and facilities for the study. The team stated that CHAMPS would establish centres in both districts to provide compre­hensive healthcare services, includ­ing vaccination, laboratory tests, and diagnosis, to improve child health.