Trump makes first public appearance after assassination attempt

Former US President Donald Trump arrived at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, making his first appearance since an assassination attempt against him over the weekend.

Walking out at the RNC, where the Republican Party formally nominated him as its presidential candidate for the 2024 election, he raised his fist in the air.

Trump had a large bandage on his right ear where he was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot and killed by the Secret Service at the venue.

Making a triumphant entrance at the Fiserv Forum arena on the first day of the RNC, Trump mouthed the words "Thank you" as the crowd chanted "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

While country singer Lee Greenwood performed “God Bless the USA,” Trump made his way to his box seat, where he shook hands with Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, who he selected as his vice-presidential running mate earlier Monday.

The former president is expected to deliver remarks on Thursday night to formally accept the party's nomination and to face President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election.