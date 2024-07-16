Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Youth killed over old enmity

APP
July 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   A youth was shot dead over an old enmity in Gulberg police limits on Monday. City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took notice and ordered immediate arrest of the culprits. A police spokesman said here on Monday that 22-year-old Shahzaib of Lalazar Colony, Jhang Road, was returning after meeting his father in District Jail Faisalabad when two motorcyclists intercepted him near Dhobi Ghatt on GC University Road. They opened firing and killed Shahzaib on spot.

Receiving information, CPO Kamran Adil took serious notice of the broad daylight murder and directed the SP Lyallpur Division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest in addition to ensuring the arrest of the culprits.

A special team was constituted which started an investigation. Apparently, the murder was the outcome of an old enmity. However, real cause of the incident would come to light after investigations, the spokesman added.

