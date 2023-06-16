100MW power from Iran to boost economic activities in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: The proposed transfer of 100 megawatts power supply from Iran to Gwadar is a significant development that is likely to enhance business and economic activities in the region.

Previously, the frequent power outages and load-shedding had impeded the region’s economic activities. The availability of sustainable power supply had been a long-standing demand of investors who wish to build industries in Gwadar.

While talking to WealthPK, Saeed Karim, a scrap dealer based in Gwadar city, said Gwadar is not getting enough power supply which makes it hard to continue business.

“The irregular power supply has caused damage to many businesses, while many have to shut down due to insufficient power supply. However, with uninterrupted power supply, the situation is expected to improve,” he added.

As per an official statement, the current electricity requirement of Gwadar is 130MW which could not be met with available resources. In this regard, an agreement was signed with Iran for the supply of 100MW additional electricity on daily basis.

Experts believe that due to the irregular electricity supply, several industrialists cannot go along with their planned investments in the region, which has already caused huge losses. The additional power supply will help address Pakistan’s energy shortfall, and it will have a long-term impact on the country’s economic growth.

“Continuous and sustainable power supply can help utilise the investment potential in Gwadar’s industry, tourism and real estate business sectors which can help create new job opportunities for more business,” said Mustafa Abdullah, an energy expert.

“The recent energy crisis has badly affected the local industries, and it was a long-standing demand of the business community to provide regular and sustainable power supply to Gwadar district, the economic hub of the country,” he added.

The uninterrupted power supply to Gwadar is expected to help increase cross-border trade, boost economic growth and open new avenues of opportunities for local businesses.