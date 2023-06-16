120kg charas, 6kg heroin recovered in excise dept’s raids

ISLAMABAD - Excise department personnel seized 120kg of charas , 6kg of heroin and pistols during three separate raids, said a senior officer.

Briefing media persons, Excise Intelligence chief Syed Naveed Jamal said that in the first incident, the excise personnel recovered 6kg of heroin from a vehicle and arrested two traffickers.

In another incident, the personnel stopped a vehicle on Charsadda- Mardan road and recovered 120kg of charas from it and also arrested two traffickers.

In a third incident, a suspicious truck was flagged down near Rashakai interchange of motorway and three pistols with bullets were recovered from it and one person was also apprehended.

The excise teams which made the recoveries of contrabands included SHO Excise Police Station Mardan Riaz Khan, Sub-Inspector Azlan Aslam and other officers of the department.

Syed Naveed Jamal said that they have expedited operations against drugs and several such successful raids were conducted in recent weeks.

He said that Excise Department’s secretary and DG have announced cash and commendation awards for the teams who took the recent actions.

Raids on NA’s ex-speaker house: According to reports, the Excise police raided the house of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaisar in Swabi district and recovered three non-custom paid automobiles.

According to sources, the Excise police raided Asad Qaisar’s hujra on Thursday and recovered three non-custom paid cars, one a land cruiser. The automobiles were seized for forensic examination.

After authorities issued orders, raids were conducted on the homes of several former lawmakers in order to recover such automobiles being used by them. Also, the house of former governor Shah Farman had been raided two days ago.