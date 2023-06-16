4 TTP terrorists held in joint Rangers-police operation 

KARACHI-In a joint intelligence-based operation, Pakistan Rangers and Sindh police arrested four members of Hizbul Ahrar, a group of banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), from Manghopir in Karachi. The accused identified as Qari Alamgir, Muhammad Zahid alias Qari, Muhammad Kashif alias Kashi and Muhammad Yousaf had been involved in extorting money from people, police said.

Hand grenades and illegal weapons were also recovered from the possession of the accused, police added. The accused used to provide the cell phone numbers of businessmen and the videos of their houses, business places and transport to Muhammad Shoaib alias Jan Nisar, the commander of Hizbul Ahrar in Afghanistan. During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that Hizbul Ahrar commander Muhammad Shoaib alias Jan Nisar had also ordered them to set vehicles of various transporters on fire this month. Police were conducting raids for the arrest of the accomplices of the accused.