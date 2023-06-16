Friday, June 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anti-dengue day observed in Faisalabad

APP
June 16, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The World Anti-Dengue Day was observed throughout the district and Municipal Corporation Faisala­bad (MCF) also arranged an aware­ness walk to mark the day, here on Thursday. Divisional Commission­er Madam Silwat Saeed led the walk, which started from MCF secretariat and the participants marched on various city roads. 

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, Chief Officer (CO) MCF Muhammad Zubair Wattoo, Addi­tional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Niazi, officers of various departments were also present, in addition to participation of a large number of citizens belonging to all walks of life. The participants were holding banners and placards to highlight preventive measure against dengue virus. 

Talking to media persons, the di­visional commissioner said that the anti-dengue campaign would con­tinue with more determination and passion in the division to get rid of the issue. She said that dengue would be taken up as a burning is­sue and in this connection the citi­zens would be sensitised to tackle this problem amicably. 

Protesters rally for improved infrastructure in border areas

She said that all possible efforts were being made at government level for complete eradication of dengue. 

The DC said that district the admin­istration had taken all steps on war-footing during previous years to wipe out the menace.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686806711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023