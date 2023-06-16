Friday, June 16, 2023
APCA demands removal of BISE Mardan chairman

Our Staff Reporter
June 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN   -   The All-Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA) central general secretary, Aurangzeb Kashmiri, has called on the government to remove the Chairman of the Board of Secondary & Elementary Education (BISE) Mardan for engaging in corrupt practices that have pushed the board to the brink of destruction.

In a press statement, Aurangzeb Kashmiri alleged that since Farid Khattak took charge as the chairman of BISE Mardan, the board has witnessed a continuous decline. He accused the board of financial irregularities amounting to millions of rupees and the appointment of favoured individuals, compromising merit in the examination duties.

According to Kashmiri, it has become a regular occurrence for question papers to be leaked a day prior to the exams with the collusion of the board staff.

