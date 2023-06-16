Friday, June 16, 2023
Asad, Yafat reach SBP Junior Tennis Championship semifinals   

STAFF REPORT
June 16, 2023
LAHORE - Asad Zaman, Yafat Nadeem, Ahmad Raza and Hassan Ali reached the Sports Board Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 boys’ U-18 singles semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinals played here at the SBP Tennis Academy Nishtar Park. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Haider Nadeem 8-3, Yafat Nadeem beat Ahmad 8-0, Ahmad Raza beat Abubakar Khalil 8-0, Hassan Ali beat Shaheer Khan 8-0. In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Shaheer Khan beat Aalay Hussain 8-5, Hanzla Anwar beat Hassan Alam 8-3. In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman beat Awais Zia 8-0, Ibrahim Sufi beat Romail Shahid 8-1, Aalay Hussain beat M Shahryar 8-3. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinal, M Ibrahim Gill beat Hassan Alam 6-0, Ameen Abdullah beat Zaina Abdullah 6-1.  

