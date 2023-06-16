Askari Tower case: PTI women wing leader remanded in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terror­ism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing lead­er Shabnam Jahangir to police on four-day physical remand in Askari Tower attack case. Earli­er, the Gulberg police produced the accused before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict se­curity. The investigation officer apprised the court that the ac­cused was arrested in connec­tion with Askari Tower attack case. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation. The court handed over the accused to police on 4-day physical re­mand and ordered for produc­ing her on expiry of the remand term. The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for damag­ing public and private proper­ties, including Askari Tower.