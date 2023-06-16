Friday, June 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Askari Tower case: PTI women wing leader remanded in police custody

Askari Tower case: PTI women wing leader remanded in police custody
APP
June 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -    An anti-terror­ism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing lead­er Shabnam Jahangir to police on four-day physical remand in Askari Tower attack case. Earli­er, the Gulberg police produced the accused before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict se­curity. The investigation officer apprised the court that the ac­cused was arrested in connec­tion with Askari Tower attack case. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation. The court handed over the accused to police on 4-day physical re­mand and ordered for produc­ing her on expiry of the remand term. The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for damag­ing public and private proper­ties, including Askari Tower.

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686806711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023