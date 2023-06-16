Friday, June 16, 2023
Bilawal woos masses with human rights pledge

Bilawal woos masses with human rights pledge
Web Desk
9:17 PM | June 16, 2023
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday urged the masses to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for understanding the value of human rights.

Addressing an event, Mr Bhutto-Zardari lamented that modern activism was only restricted to social media. “Which party you support is irrelevant in our human rights course. We would like to work on the issues faced by our labourers”.

“In the country, where there are several issues with human rights, not a single member of a minority group held a ministerial position. But we can state with pride that even members of the minority are flocking to the ministries now. The PPP is pleased with the human rights work it has done,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari asserted.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari heaped praise on former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, saying, “The contributions made by Benazir Bhutto to human rights are noteworthy”.

Stressing the need for meeting the difficulties of the new period in connection with press freedom and the place of women in politics, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said, “The PPP has played a key role in both of these areas”.

On Wednesday, several representatives of business community called on Mr Bhutto-Zardari.

The leaders of business community discussed the current economic situation in the country with the PPP chairman.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Deen Group chairman S.M. Tanveer, United Business Group chairman and former president Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), LCCI president Kashif Anwar, Khyber Chamber and Industry president Jawad Kazmi and several divisional representatives of the business community met the PPP chairman.

