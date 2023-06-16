BISP supports 9 million families by giving increased quarterly stipends

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Al­leviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Thurs­day said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is providing assistance to around nine million poorest families of the country as a part of its efforts to allevi­ate poverty. Addressing a conference arranged by an organization Search for Common Grounds in Islam­abad, the SAPM said that the quarterly stipend being given to the Kafaalat beneficiaries has also been in­creased up to Rs. 8,750 from Rs. 7,000. The registered BISP beneficiaries are also provided an Education Stipend of Rs. 2500 for girl child and Rs. 2000 for boy child, he conveyed. The amount of stipend for girls has been kept higher than boys to motivate parents to send their daughters to schools. About the finan­cial relief provided to the flood-affected families, he said that Rs70 billion has been disbursed among 2.8 million BISP beneficiaries affected during the floods.