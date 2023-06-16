BISP supports 9 million families by giving increased quarterly stipends

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is providing assistance to around nine million poorest families of the country as a part of its efforts to alleviate poverty. Addressing a conference arranged by an organization Search for Common Grounds in Islamabad, the SAPM said that the quarterly stipend being given to the Kafaalat beneficiaries has also been increased up to Rs. 8,750 from Rs. 7,000. The registered BISP beneficiaries are also provided an Education Stipend of Rs. 2500 for girl child and Rs. 2000 for boy child, he conveyed. The amount of stipend for girls has been kept higher than boys to motivate parents to send their daughters to schools. About the financial relief provided to the flood-affected families, he said that Rs70 billion has been disbursed among 2.8 million BISP beneficiaries affected during the floods.