‘Boris Johnson lied to MPs over Covid parties’

LONDON-Boris Johnson deliberately lied to MPs about Covid lockdown-breaking parties and would have been suspended for 90 days had he not quit as a lawmaker, a parliament committee ruled Thursday.

The Privileges Committee, which examines breaches of parliamentary rules, concluded that he was guilty of “repeated contempts (of parliament) and... seeking to undermine the parliamentary process”.

The seven-member committee, which has a majority of MPs from Johnson’s own Conservative party, has powers to recommend sanctions on rule-breakers that have to be voted on by MPs in the House of Commons.

But Johnson, 58, has avoided having to face his peers -- and the humiliation of potentially having to run for re-election in his constituency -- by resigning as an MP last week.

In his resignation statement last Friday, Johnson claimed he was the victim of a stitch-up by his political opponents in a “kangaroo court”.

He was unrepentant again on Thursday, calling the report “deranged” and the 14-month inquiry into his statements to parliament a “charade”.