Call for introducing constructive reforms in Balochistan’s health sector

QUETTA - The provincial leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Shams Ham­zazai on Thursday urged the Balo­chistan government to introduce constructive reforms in the health sector to bring the province at par with other provinces. Talking to me­dia, the PPP leader stressed the need for taking prompt action for the pro­vision of basic facilities, and clean­ness in the hospitals. Hamzazai said that the government should take stern action against the ghost and absent doctors and conduct inquiries against staffers and employees of the department for not performing their duties. He requested the chief minis­ter to take notice of the poor condi­tion and lack of facilities in the public sector hospitals of the province. He regretted that the Balochistan gov­ernment could not initiate its cleanli­ness drive and renovation of the gov­ernment hospitals in the province. Balochistan government, he said had promised to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide equip­ment to fulfil the need of the hour but the situation was not conforming to the ground situation. “The govern­ment should expedite efforts to en­sure the availability of free medicines in public hospitals of the province as many people could not afford expen­sive medicines,” he added. Loralai the divisional headquarter has a teach­ing hospital but evidently, there was a lack of facilities in the hospital mak­ing it unable to cater heavy influx of patients in the area, he noted. Due to the dearth of doctors in the govern­ment’s hospitals and health units, the poor patients were compelled to visit private clinics for treatment, Hamza­zai regretted. The provincial govern­ment had reportedly spent billions of rupees on purchasing machinery and equipment for the tertiary care hos­pitals in Balochistan but the equip­ment remained unused, the political leader concluded.