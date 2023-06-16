CDA board allows establishing its Capital Medical College  

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority’s board gave a go ahead on Thursday to establish its own medical college alongside the Capital Hospital — a 500-bed hospital run by CDA through its own resources.

A meeting of the board was held under the chair of Captain Retired Noor ul Amin Mengal in which an agenda in this regard was presented by the Executive Director Capital Hospital Dr. Fazal-e-Mola.

It was requested from the board to permit the Capital Hospital to establish its own medical college under the umbrella of the civic authority. However, some of the board members disagreed with an idea to open the medical college with the funding from CDA’s resources. They were of the view that if a public sector college will be established then it will become another liability for the civic authority.

According to one of the board members present in the meeting, after deliberations upon the matter, it was decided that the college should be established but purely as a private venture having its own financial model.

The board has constituted a committee under the chair of Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and CDA Board Member Dr. Muhammad Ali while Executive Director Capital Hospital Dr. Fazal-e-Mola and Member Administration Amir Abbas are included as its members.

Source informed that a private limited company of CDA is already registered with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and same could be used for aforesaid purpose.

The committee will explore multiple options to launch a private medical college, which will be self-sustainable instead of putting further burden over the CDA.

The board has allowed the capital hospital to use the Arts and Craft Village building located near Pak-China Friendship Centre as a temporary site to start the operations of the medical college till the construction of a permanent building. In the meantime, the board has directed the planning wing to hire a consultant through direct contracting under section 42/F of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Rules 2004 for detailed design and construction supervision of a permanent building of the Capital Medical College Islamabad.

When contacted, Executive Director Capital Hospital Dr. Fazal-e-Mola confirmed that the board has given a go ahead in principle to establish a medical college however rest of the things will be decided by a committee constituted in this regard. Replying to a question regarding preparedness towards launch of a college, he informed that the capital hospital fulfils the requirements of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) in this regard.

He said we have the building spanning over 72000 square feet to house the medical college, a 500-bed capital hospital affiliated with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad and the required faculty.

“The Capital Medical College would have a 5 percent quota reserved for CDA employees, 20 percent for needy and poor students while 75 percent seats will be filled through open merit,” he informed.

The CDA board has also considered multiple requests made by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Industrial Association of Islamabad to get plots for multipurpose ground, hospital, school, expo centre, and dispensary and office secretariat.

However, the board could not reach a conclusion as giving plots for these purposes to a private association is not mandated under prevailing laws.

However, a way forward was discussed in which plots could be provided by CDA without allotment and if the chamber or association wants they can build a public welfare project through their own resources but the same could not be finalised yet.