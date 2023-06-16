Friday, June 16, 2023
Centre agrees to form counter-blasphemy department

Consents to hold speedy, impartial trial of all blasphemers

Imran Mukhtar
June 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   In a bid to get the protest long march of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) postponed, the federal government on Thursday in its talks with the re­ligious political party agreed to take steps to form Counter Blasphemy Department in the country.

The decision was taken during a meeting of two-member negotiation committee of the federal gov­ernment including Interior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah Khan and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq with the delegation of TLP. The TLP del­egation included Dr Shafique Amini, Ghulam Ab­bas Faizi, Mufti Muhammad Umair Alazhari, Mau­lana Ghulam Ghaus Bhagdadi and Gilan Shah. This was the second meeting between two sides during the last two days, according to a statement issued by the Minsitry of Interior. Earlier this week, TLP started its long march towards Islamabad from La­hore to force the government to meet its demands. The demands included reduction in prices of pe­troleum products, electricity, gas and daily use items. The interior ministry statement said that the meeting agreed to hold speedy but impartial trial of all blasphemers. It was also decided that some filters would be put in place to block blas­phemous and unethical content on social media. The meeting also decided that capacity of already established institution would be enhanced to stop committing blasphemy of sacred sites of Islam.

Imran Mukhtar

