CM calls for speedy trial of accused arrested on May 9

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress made in the legal proceedings against the culprits involved in the events of May 9. During the meeting, a decision was made regarding the trial of the accused in jail. Daily hearings of the cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act against the accused involved in the events of May 9 will take place, and the rel­evant departments will be duly informed about the trial proceedings in jail. The consensus was reached in the meeting to expedite the legal actions against the culprits involved in the events of May 9. The CM instructed the police and prosecution department to present strong testimonies against the accused and emphasized that no leniency should be shown to any culprits involved in the events of May 9, while inno­cent individuals should not be subjected to punish­ment. CM also ordered to intensify efforts to appre­hend the absconding culprits. The participants were briefed that during the investigation, 200 individu­als were acquitted after being proven innocent, and strong testimonies are being presented against the culprits. The chief secretary, IG police, CCPO Lahore, secretary prosecution, commissioner Lahore, and others attended the meeting.

CM CHAIRS MEETING TO REVIEW THE RESTORATION OF HISTORIC BUILDINGS

A meeting held under the chair of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office de­cided in principle to hand over the management of the historic and time-honoured cultural landmarks of the province to the Walled City of Lahore Author­ity (WCLA). Recognizing the mesmerizing allure and profound historical significance of Punjab’s cultural heritage, the chief minister emphasized the impera­tive of restoring these architectural gems to their original magnificence. He ordered to expeditiously eradicate encroachments surrounding historical buildings in Lahore, Gujranwala, and other cities. The meeting unanimously resolved to cleanse the vi­cinity of historical buildings and undertake cultural embellishments in the surrounding areas. The CM entrusted the task of restoring historical structures to their pristine glory to the WCLA. The Director-General of WCLA provided a briefing on the ongoing restoration efforts pertaining to historical buildings and mansions. Notably, deliberations ensued regard­ing the refurbishment of specific landmarks, includ­ing the Samadhi in Shehranwala Garden, the iconic Ram Pyari Mahal in Gujrat, and the historic mansion in Gujranwala. Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Amir Mir, secretary C&W, secretary infor­mation, and others attended the meeting. The chief secretary, commissioner Gujranwala, deputy com­missioners of Gujrat & Gujranwala, and Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board participated via video link.