Friday, June 16, 2023
CM orders to remove encroachments around drains 

Staff Reporter
June 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi has ordered the remov­al of encroachments surrounding drains, with a strong emphasis on facilitating unhindered traffic flow by eliminating obstacles and addressing drainage concerns in ongoing development projects. He stressed the disruptive impact of encroachments on traffic, lead­ing to hardships for the general public. It was further emphasized that the process of encroachment removal should be carried out systematically and without delay. The meeting held at CM Office was attended by the chief sec­retary, commissioner & deputy commissioner Lahore, Chief Engi­neer LDA and others.

