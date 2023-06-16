Combatting dowry

I am writing to bring attention to an issue that continues to plague our society, causing immense harm to countless families and individuals: the practise of dowry. Dowry, a social evil deeply rooted in cultural norms and gender biases, remains a persistent problem despite various efforts to combat it. One of the major consequences of dowry is the devaluation of women in society. The expectation of a substantial dowry often leads to the birth of a daughter being viewed as a financial burden, creating a preference for sons. Women who are unable to meet the demands of their in-laws often face severe emotional, physical, and psychological abuse.

To address this deep-rooted issue, we must focus on multiple fronts. Education plays a vital role in transforming mindsets and breaking traditional stereotypes. The media also has a crucial role to play in shaping public opinion and discourse. Further legal measures must be strengthened and strictly enforced to discourage dowry practises. Existing laws criminalising dowry must be rigorously implemented, and awareness campaigns should be conducted to educate people about their rights and the consequences of dowry-related offences.

AREEBA IMRAN,

Lahore.