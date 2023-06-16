DG ISSI lauds Ambassador Najm us Saqib’s book ‘Obiter Dictum’

ISLAMABAD-The book launch ceremony of “Obiter Dictum” by Ambassador Najm Us Saqib was held at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in Islamabad on Thursday.

Among others, the Director-General of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) Ambassador Sohail Mahmood shed light on the professional credentials of Ambassador Najm us Saqib, eulogizing his services and contributions to the society.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also expressed his valuable views about the book ‘Obiter Dictum’.

The following are remarks by the DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood at the launch of ‘Obiter Dictum’ at IRS.

“He has authored 7 books in poetry and prose. It is illustrative of his rich imagination and creative capacity that he easily traverses the territory from Urdu nazam to English novel. Indeed, an enviable proposition for all those who struggle with the processing of thoughts and words on a daily basis.

Thinking about this side of Ambassador Najm us Saqib, I am reminded of what celebrated poet Mustafa Zaidi, who was also a civil servant, used to say. He would say that, among the poets he gets special treatment because of being a civil servant; and, among the civil servants, he gets special treatment because of being a poet. I am sure Ambassador Najm us Saqib, likewise, has had the best of both worlds.”

On Pakistan’s foreign policy and specific issues -- areas such as the global order, relations with the U.S., China, India, Afghanistan, Gulf and the Middle East, Kashmir dispute, Ukraine, FATF, SCO, BRICS — he has commented both with a heavy dose of skepticism as well as sufficient amount of hindsight wisdom (since these articles were written after he retired). Whether one agrees or not with his diagnosis or his prescriptions, it is undeniable that he writes with sincerity and a palpable feel for the country. And that passion is indeed precious.

“In most cases, I was among the first recipients of his articles as soon as the link from The Nation was available. And, no matter how preoccupied I was, I never failed to open the WhatsApp message. But, I also scrupulously avoided commenting on his comments, as I was still in office and did not have the luxury of his free-lancing.

I should conclude by saying that this is a rich book — a treat for the expert and the lay reader alike, and should be read widely and carefully. Ambassador Najm us Saqib has dedicated it to the ‘soul of Pakistan’ but has modestly titled it ‘Obiter Dictum’– which is a Latin phrase that means ‘saying something in passing.’

Well, he has said deep and profound things — ‘in passing’ — that do have the potential of touching the soul of people. I wish him well and I pray that he continues to write and satiate the intellectual thirst of his large readership – in literature, in diplomacy, and in national life. More power to your pen, dear friend, Ambassador Najm us Saqib!”.