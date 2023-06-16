Friday, June 16, 2023
DG WCLA. CCPO discuss provision of security to historical sites

Staff Reporter
June 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   A delega­tion from the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), led by Direc­tor General Kamran Lashari, held a meeting with Capital City Police Of­ficer Bilal Siddique Kamyana at his office to discuss the protection, secu­rity, and restoration of archaeologi­cal sites in Lahore. The meeting took place on Thursday and was attended by Director (Administration) Shahid Nadeem, Incharge of Lahore Fort Faizah Shah, Incharge of Shalimar Garden Asghar Hussain, Incharge of Shahdara Yasser Arafat, as well as SP City (Investigation) Raza Tanveer, SP Cantt (Operations) Ovais Shafiq, SDPO Baghbanpura Iyaz Khan, SDPO Shahdara Maqsood Gujjar, SDPO Tibbi City Muhammad Nauman, and SDPO Naveed Akmal. During the meeting, various issues related to the preservation of Lahore’s historical and cultural heritage were discussed.

