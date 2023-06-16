Dust & thunderstorm-rain likely in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Kashmir, GB & KP

Dust and thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely in Sindh, East and South Balochistan, Upper and Central Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next twelve hours.

Intense dust-storm and thunderstorm and rain heavy to very heavy scattered rain with extremely heavy at times is expected in lower Sindh.

Dust-storm and dust raising winds are likely over plain areas of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty-one and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm is likely in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Baramulla while partly cloudy weather with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm in Jammu, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian fourteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh seven, Anantnag and Baramulla fifteen degree centigrade.