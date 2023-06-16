Friday, June 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP postpones town chairman election after scuffle  

STAFF REPORT
June 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Returning Officer nominated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)  postponed the process of election of Chairman of Paretabad Town after scuffle between activists of opponent political parties here on Thursday. The election of the chairman was scheduled on Thursday at the polling station, set by ECP at Noor Muhammad High School. However, soon after the start of the process, the law and order situation went out of conrol following scuffle between the activists of two political parties. The ECP RO however announced postponement of the election.

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686806711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023