Efforts underway to provide facilities to flood victims: DC Jhal Magsi

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Muham­mad Ramzan Palal on Thursday said that measures were being taken to provide facili­ties to flood victims in the district. He said last year the infrastructure of Jhal Magsi dis­trict was damaged due to the worst floods in history and destructive monsoon rains. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measures for flood vic­tims and asked the welfare institutions to provide all possible relief activities to the victims in Sarkardan district. In the meeting, provision of health facilities, maintenance of health centres and other issues were discussed while DC was also briefed about the measures in detail during the meeting. He said that the communication system has not yet been fully restored, schools, health centres, and other buildings have been dam­aged, for which all relevant departments are trying to repair on an emergency basis. Vari­ous dangerous diseases began to spread in the district, especially malaria, which broke out like an epidemic, and people’s property and cattle were flooded, he noted adding that for the restoration and functioning of which, all the resources were being utilized by the government of Balochistan. He said that during the recent floods, relief activi­ties were carried out by the government of Balochistan, (PDMA), (NDMA) district ad­ministration and non-governmental organi­zations and (PPHI) to the victims, all pos­sible steps were taken to continue providing health facilities.