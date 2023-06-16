Experts stress equal job opportunities for persons with disabilities

LAHORE - Country Director Sightsavers Pakistan Syeda Munazza Gil­lani said on Thursday that inclusion of people with disabilities in every walk of life could lead to formation of an inclusive society. Addressing the employers’ meet-up in Lahore, held under the Futuremak­ers project, she said the Sightsavers and Pakistan Business Disability Network (PBDN) was an employer led platform, established to facilitate inclusion of per­sons with disabilities and ensure the workplace diversity in the country. This meet-up was organised to introduce em­ployers with PBDN, highlight challenges persons with disabilities face while ac­cessing employment and the role of em­ployers towards disability inclusion. Sye­da Munazza Gillani shared the findings of recent labour market assessment, which identified the need of improving employ­ers’ disability confidence and job readi­ness of youth with disabilities. She urged employers to join Pakistan Business and Disability Network to ensure inclusion of persons with disabilities in the job market. Syed Nazar Ali, Secretary Gen­eral PBDN/EFP, said “inclusion of youth with disabilities goes beyond corporate responsibility, as this is about their right to decent employment.” He added that the EFP was committed to promoting in­clusion of the youth with disabilities into employment and the PBDN would help employers improve their disability con­fidence.