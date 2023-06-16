Federal minister launches PSDP portal to ensure transparency in schemes

ISLAMABAD-To ensure transparency, the federal government Thursday launched Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) portal where the data of ongoing/previous year development schemes worth Rs1.1 trillion has been made available online.

For the first time in the country’s history, the data of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects (ongoing and previous year) worth Rs1.1 trillion has been made available at PSDP portal for the citizens to ensure transparency. Federal Planning Development and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal officially launched Pakistan’s pioneering the PSDP Portal during an event held here.

It is noted that the PSDP, which constitutes the Federal Development Budget, serves as a crucial framework for the government’s development agenda, setting sectoral and regional priorities under the national plan. This strategic move aims to harness the potential of digital technologies to enhance transparency, improve governance, and promote public awareness of the government’s development course and priorities.

Through the digital platform, citizens will have greater insight into the development projects being undertaken across the country. It enables them to understand the objectives, scope, and impact of each project, promoting public engagement and participation. Ahsan termed this initiative a ‘landmark’ in the country’s history which will ensure the transparency in the PSDP projects while engaging the citizens directly through this portal. “The initiative will help to eliminate the trust deficit between the state and citizen which remained weak in the past,” remarked the minister. “The Planning Ministry has recently launched 5Es framework for the country’s development while focusing on Exports, Energy E-Pakistan, Environment and Equity. This vital step towards digitalisation aligns with the vision of an E-Pakistan under the ‘5Es Framework to Turnaround Pakistan’ and underscores the commitment of the Planning Ministry to leverage technology for the betterment of our nation,” remarked the minister.

Member Governance, Innovation and Reforms at Planning Commission Dr Adnan Rafiq who took this initiative, highlighted the key features of the project. “The portal displays data on all ongoing PSDP project which are also accessible to every citizen as the ministry has already established a Champions of Reforms Network to seek input from citizens in reviewing and evaluating project proposals under PSDP,” explained Dr Rafiq. It is noted that the online portal provides an interactive map interface, allowing users to visualise the geographical spread of projects. The users can search for projects by location, view project profiles, and gain a comprehensive understanding of the development initiatives in specific areas.

Chairman SUPARCO Maj General Amer Nadeem while appreciating this important step believed that space technology and its applications plays a pivotal role in achieving national development goals worldwide. “Geospatial technologies are a powerful tool that has the potential to revolutionise the way we make decisions, thereby saving time and resources and inspiring transparency,” he added.