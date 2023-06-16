FIVB approves development program for Pakistan women’s team

LAHORE-The fresh breath sets for women volleyball players in Pakistan as International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has approved a one-year development program after reviewing the Empower Sports Academy application for women’s volleyball empowerment in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) and Empower Sports Academy’s commitment to elevating the level of national women’s team has given a considerable boost through the FIVB’s development programme. This pivotal development is set to bolster the establishment and advancement of the Pakistan Women’s Volleyball team. After considering the application of Empower Sport Academy, FIVB President Dr Ary S Graça F has approved support for Pakistan women volleyball team including 12 months of coaching support, National Team Coaches Development, Mikasa Volleyball V330W, Senoh Volleyball Nets and Net System, National Federation Sports Management and Administration.

Alisha Junaid, President & Founder of Empower Sports Academy, said: “We are immensely thrilled about this crucial grant from FIVB for Pakistan’s women’s volleyball team as this backing from FIVB will undeniably invigorate the Pakistan team and serve as a fundamental stepping stone towards elevating the Pakistan women’s volleyball team’s global stature in the upcoming years.

“This promising announcement marks a significant step in Pakistan’s journey towards establishing a strong presence in international volleyball, particularly in promoting and enhancing women’s participation in sports”, Alisha said, adding that Empower Sports Academy and the Pakistan Volleyball Federation are looking forward to working closely with FIVB and leveraging the resources and support provided to foster the growth and development of the Pakistan women’s volleyball team. Meanwhile, IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari said: “We are intensely moved and sincerely grateful for the unwavering support from FIVB. Pakistan is home to an exceptional pool of talented women. With the right resources, we undoubtedly have the potential to reach world-leading ranks in the world of sports.

“We are deeply touched and profoundly appreciative of the consistent backing from FIVB,” expressed Shaza Fatima, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, “We are committed to making the most of the resources provided by FIVB, and we promise to continue to promote and uplift the presence and role of our women and Youth in sports.”

The Empower Sports Academy underscores its commitment to enhancing women’s participation by making world-class training and facilities universally accessible to girls across Pakistan. Empower’s mission revolves around the creation of safe, encouraging spaces for women to develop their sports skills while inspiring them to embark on professional sports careers.