Friday, June 16, 2023
Foreign exchange: SBP reserves up by $107m to $4bn

Web Desk
1:34 PM | June 16, 2023
National

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $107 million to $4.019 billion during the week ending June 9, the central bank said on Thursday.

The total reserves of the country rose by $43 million to $9.38 billion. The reserves of commercial banks, however, fell by $63 million to $5.36 billion.

SBP did not give any reason for the increase in foreign reserves increased in its weekly announcement.

Pakistan reportedly paid $1bn to China on Monday, which brought down the SBP reserves to $3bn. The finance ministry neither confirmed nor denied the media report.

Pakistan’s economy is in turmoil amid financial woes and the delay in an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that would release much-needed funding crucial to avoid the risk of default.

