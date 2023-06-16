Gales, rains lash coastal region as Cyclone Biparjoy hits Pakistan

Thousands moved to safer places amid high alert n Climate minister says there is a shift in direction of cyclone n Sherry Rehman says 'Biparjoy' potent threat to vulnerable communities.

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD - Howling gales and crashing waves pounded the coastline of Pakistan and India on Thursday as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall, with more than 175,000 people fleeing the storm's predicted path.

Pakistan’s coastal region is on high alert with thousands of peo­ple being evacuated ahead of the Biparjoy cyclone's expected land­fall. Authorities said that they have moved vulnerable people to safer places in the southern dis­trict, including Thatta, Keti Ban­dar, Sajawal, and Badin — regions. Categorised as a "severe" cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall in Ka­rachi city in the morning. Pakistan Climate Minister Sherry Rehman said Biparjoy will hit Sindh's Keti Bandar at 10:30. Though it was not reported yet.

Indian forecasters earlier warned that Biparjoy, whose name means "disaster" in Bengali, was likely to devastate homes and tear down power lines as it barrels through the western state of Gujarat.

The storm hit the coastline with winds of 125 kilometres per hour (78 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 140 km/h at 6:30 pm (1330 GMT), the Indian Meterological De­partment said in a bulletin.

The United States’ Joint Ty­phoon Warning Center fore­cast the storm would contin­ue overnight into Pakistan’s Sindh province, home to the port megacity of Karachi.

‘SEA MAY BE ROUGH’

Federal Minister for Cli­mate Change and Environ­mental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the very severe cyclon­ic storm (VCSC) ‘Biparjoy’ of category-3 had observed a decline in its intensity but its density prevailed due to emerging weather conditions posing a potent threat to the vulnerable communities.

“#CycloneBiparjoy has re­portedly made landfall in In­dian Gujrat. It is still at a dis­tance from Pakistan, and will likely begin counter clock­wise landfall around or after midnight in our coastal ar­eas. Sea may be rough with high waves at the core,” she tweeted late Thursday. The federal minister flanked by Chairman National Disas­ter Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik provided the latest update on the VSCS BIPARJOY to the media here.

Senator Rehman said the cyclone’s direction had changed from Karachi but its associated risks were pre­vailing in the impacted areas.

“The water level rise, rain­fall, and storm alerts had al­ready been issued whereas the four districts that would probably face the impacts are Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Keti Bandar.” “There is a shift in the direction of ‘Biparjoy’ and landfall will take place at night. However, there are 17 different weather stations monitoring the situation and providing the most updated information,” she noted.

“The distance of the cy­clone was almost 235 kilo­meters (km) from Thatta and it had reduced from 248 km to 230km from Karachi, which was 155 km away from Keti Bandar has a wind speed of 120-140 km/h,” she add­ed. The Minister added that the sustained surface wind speed was varying. Some 30 feet high waves could rise in the coastal areas and the lo­cal people have to stay alert. “The cyclone is moving from north to northeast. Howev­er, heavy rainfall is expected to take place around 100mm in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Mo­hammad Khan, Sanghar,” she said. Moreover, in Ba­lochistan Lasbela, and Hub would also face the predict­ed rainfall. However, That­ta, Sujawal, Umerkot, Badin and Tharparkar were to face very extreme rainfall of up to 300mm, she added.

“The government prepa­rations have been made and were prepared to manage the natural disaster,” she said. “The evacuation of around 81,925 people have been car­ried out from the coastal ar­eas by Army, Navy, PMSA, Rangers, and other services during the process.”

She informed that Five Corps, 16 companies of Ranges, 1,400 soldiers, and 303 Pakistan Navy person­nel were deployed in the field along with two battalions of Coast Guards whereas the Pakistan Air Force was kept standby to chip in the relief and rescue effort.

The government of Sindh was taking an effective lead in the process whereas all out efforts had been made to com­fortably evacuate the mass­es from the impacted areas. “However, public resistance is natural and it’s not a crime but rather there is a need to inform people to cooperate in this situation,” she add­ed. Chairman, NDMA Lieu­tenant General, Inam Haider Malik said, the spread of the cyclone was towards north and north-east and its speed had declined to 130-150km/h. “The cyclone’s impact has been delayed but its intensi­ty remained consistent.” The Army and Rangers had suc­cessfully carried out an evac­uation of people that around about 82,000 and had contin­ued till late at night. “As many as 169 relief camps including 100 standby facilities have been established whereas each camp has the capacity to accommodate 7,000 to 8,000 people,” he added. The NDMA Chairman informed that the government of Pakistan and Sindh government had en­sured all facilities including food, ration, first aid kits, and water at the relief camps. He added that the present trajec­tory of the cyclone would be reviewed in the evening.