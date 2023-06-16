Friday, June 16, 2023
Gold prices increased by Rs1,700 per tola

Agencies
June 16, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,700 and was sold at Rs220,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs219,000  the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,458 to Rs189,215 from Rs187,757, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs173,447 from Rs172,111, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs2,550 and Rs2,186.21, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 to $1,929 against its sale at $1,948, the association reported.

