Governor hails sports event under PM youth program

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Ma­lik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar declared the organization of volleyball mega event com­petitions between teams of different districts in the pro­vincial Capital Quetta as a welcome initiative. “The fed­eral government is providing all possible facilities to the youth of Balochistan, under the Prime Minister’s Pakistan Youth Program”. He expressed these views today during the inaugural ceremony held un­der the talent hunt program of Pakistan Prime Minister Mo­hammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday. Governor said PM talent hunt program will lead to the proper training of the new generation. We are proud of all our national players; we hope that they will continue to make the nation proud in the future. He further said that ensuring the participation of male and female volleyball teams from five districts of Balochistan is definitely im­portant progress towards a healthy society. Governor said that there was no shortage of talented players, only they need proper training and fa­cilities. He said that Pakistan has been the world champion in various games and even today Pakistan holds a promi­nent position in the world of sports in terms of its perfor­mance.