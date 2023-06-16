Governor House to open for public soon

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Mohammad Balighur Rehman Wednesday said that Governor House Lahore would soon be open for public once the feasibility is prepared and approved by his office. In this connection, the governor chaired a meeting to officially open the Governor House to the public in an organized manner. Director General Walled City Lahore, Kamran Lashari, Deputy Com­missioner Lahore, Rafia Haider, Secretary Tourism Zaheer Hassan and MD TDCP, Us­man Ali attended the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehman said that Governor House Lahore is a historical building and national heritage. He said that the Governor House is a model of Anglo-British architec­ture. This historical building houses many historical artifacts including rare paintings of famous artists Ustad Allah Bakhsh and Abdul Rahman Chaghatai. He said that the doors of Governor House Lahore are al­ready open for students, and delegations of educational institutions have been visit­ing the Governor House constantly. Gover­nor Punjab said that the Governor House Lahore will be opened for the public soon. He asked the concerned departments for feasible suggestions in this regard within a week. Principal Secretary to Governor Pun­jab, Nabeel Ahmed Awan and Special Sec­retary to Governor Umar Saeed were also present on this occasion.

LDA DG ORDERS STRICT ACTION AGAINST DEFAULTERS

Commissioner Lahore and Director Gen­eral (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa presided over a meeting on resource generation, here on Thursday. The Finance direc­tor gave a comprehensive briefing about the revenue targets of all departments in the meeting. Due to effective monitoring, there has been a significant improvement in revenue generation in the last two-and-a-half months. In the meeting, the collection targets of other dues/ charges including commercialisation fee, recov­ery and transfer fee was reviewed sector-wise. The Lahore commissioner ordered for taking action against defaulters of com­mercialisation fee despite repeated notices.

In the remaining 15 days of the current financial year, all sectors should complete their targets by all means, he warned. He directed officers to make the process of pay­ment of commercialisation fee more easy. Metropolitan Planning Wing and Town Planning Wing should submit progress re­port on their remaining targets on daily ba­sis. Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Additional DG UP Syed Munawar Bukhari, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Met­ropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and Director Housing X Rabeel Butt also at­tended the meeting.