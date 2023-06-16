Friday, June 16, 2023
Govt announces professional training, laptops to Balochistan’s youth

3:38 PM | June 16, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday terming talented youth a “real asset” to Balochistan, announcing to provide professional training and laptops to the youngsters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in which he announced that the youth in Balochistan would be given professional training in diverse areas and laptops would be distributed among them.

He was talking to an eight-member delegation of the PML-N from Balochistan led by Jafar Khan Mandokhel. The other delegates included Jamal Shah Kakar, Sardar Yaqoob Nasir, Agha Shah Zeb Durrani, Amir Afzal Mandokhel, Chaudhry Naeem, Naseer Achakzai, and Zaheer Khan.

PM Sharif said the progress of Pakistan was linked with the development of Balochistan.

The government, he said, was working on priority over the development projects in Balochistan under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for allocating special funds for development projects in the budgetary proposals of fiscal year 2023-24.

